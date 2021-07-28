A Touch On The Warm Side

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

In the wake of a round monsoon moisture that moved through early this week, it’ll be a return to our normal summer weather pattern. The monsoonal high currently sits over Colorado and we’ll be on its periphery as it nudges back to the west through mid-week. Still, we’ll be balanced by the marine layer and onshore flow which will keep coastal areas cool and cloudy. No major changes in the forecast expected through the end of the week.





Wednesday: Low clouds will linger on the outer coast and east side of the bay. We’ll also see some high clouds passing through from the south and a few cumulus clouds over the hills. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay--with mid 70s to 104ºF inland. Winds pick up for the major valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds fill in around the coast and into nearby valleys with patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas.



Thursday: Widespread low clouds for the coast and valleys in the morning. Then, low clouds will linger on the outer coast and south/east sides of the bay during the afternoon. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with mid 70s to 103ºF inland. Winds pick up for the major valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Not much change through the weekend outside of slightly cooler temperatures for inland valleys which will then head back upward into early next week. Other than that, expect the normal daily cycle of low clouds on the coast and winds for inland valleys in the afternoon. Coastal highs will be seasonable to slightly cool and inland areas seasonable to slightly warm for this time of year into next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”