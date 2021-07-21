Jackets On The Coast, Sunnies Inland

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8AM)

GOOD for all reporting

WEATHER STORY

It’s back to normal across the region for the next few days. We will experience the familiar low coastal clouds, afternoon valley winds, and fairly seasonable to slightly cool temperatures through the rest of the week. Another pulse of monsoon moisture is possible out of the weekend however. At the very least, we’ll see some high cloudcover. At the most, we’ll have to watch again for lightning chances.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas until 3AM Thursday.



- Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



- Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



- Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





Wednesday: Coastal low clouds scatter to partly cloudy in the afternoon, concentrating on the south side of the bay. Sunny elsewhere. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the Santa Cruz side of the bay—and 70s to around 101ºF inland. Winds will pick up for the major valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Patchy fog and drizzle possible with overnight low clouds. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas.



Thursday: Overcast for the coast and nearby valleys in the morning with patchy fog & drizzle, then coastal low clouds scatter to partly cloudy in the afternoon, concentrating on the south side of the bay. Sunny elsewhere. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the Santa Cruz side of the bay—and 70s to around 99ºF inland. Winds will pick up for the major valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Not much change in the day-to-day forecast as we head into the weekend. We’ll see the daily cycle of low clouds with wind in the valleys in the afternoon. High temperatures will remain somewhat cool through into the weekend. Monsoon moisture could make an appearance in our skies starting Sunday and lasting into Tuesday and will be monitored.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 28th – August 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”