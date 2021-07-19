Thunderstorm Chances

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8AM)

GOOD to moderate for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

Monsoon moisture continues to stream in around the big high pressure ridge over the four corners and aided by a sub-tropical low sliding north up the West Coast. The first round brought some high based showers to southern Monterey and San Benito Counties, but no accumulating precipitation was recorded. The second wave of moisture has arrived this morning and will get a little extra energy from the low as moves up the coast. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible into the early afternoon. Storms could have lightning & erratic winds, along with brief showers.



We’ll slip into a fairly tranquil pattern behind this monsoonal pulse which will likely last for the rest of the week. It will seem familiar to most with cooler, cloudier conditions on the coast and warm, sunny conditions inland.



Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms into the early afternoon. Storms may have lightning, erratic winds, and brief showers. Highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and 70s to around 103ºF inland. Onshore winds push into the valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Low clouds push back in with patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas



Tuesday: Low clouds linger on the coast with mostly sunny skies inland. Slightly cool on the coast with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70ºF. Seasonable to slightly warm inland with mainly 80s-90s. Onshore winds push into the valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Not much change in the day to day forecast into next weekend. We’ll have the daily cycle of low clouds on the coast and afternoon winds for the inland valleys. Temperatures look to cool slightly across the board Thursday/Friday, then warm back up a touch this weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 26th – August 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”