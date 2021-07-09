Heat Alert Going Into The Weekend

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8AM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

High pressure will strengthen and move in from the east this weekend. Temperatures will soar across the region, especially inland with highs maxing out Saturday and Sunday some 15-20ºF above normal. Coastal areas will remain moderated by the sea breeze, but widespread 70s-80s will be common. With a squished marine layer, low clouds will be less plentiful, but some high clouds may drift in from the south at times.



FORECAST & ALERTS

Friday: Morning low clouds will break to mostly sunny skies for most areas, with only an occasional low clouds on the south side of the bay. Occasional high clouds will move in from the south. The warming trend will continue with coastal highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s—warmest on the north side of the bay and widespread 90s-100s inland. Onshore winds will get gusty for the valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING***

… in effect from noon Friday until 11PM Sunday for the following areas:

-Santa Cruz Mountains

-Diablo Range

-Southern Salinas Valley, San Antonio Valley, and Arroyo Seco

-Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

-Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County



-Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures of 100 to 106 expected in the Santa Cruz Mountains, 102 to 110 expected in the other warning areas. Overnight temperatures will also remain. Overnight temperatures will also remain very warm, mostly in the 70s to low 80s in the higher elevations.

-Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness.

-The hottest temperatures are expected in the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the far southern end of the Salinas Valley, and the highest elevations of the Santa Cruz Mountains where little heat relief is expected as temperatures will remain warm through the night.

-Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



**HEAT ADVISORY**

… in effect from noon Friday until 11PM Sunday for:

-Santa Clara Valley



-Hot daytime temperatures of mid to upper 90s closer to the South Bay, with upper 90s to mid 100s expected in the interior Santa Clara County. Overnight temperatures will also remain very warm, mostly mid to upper 60s.



- Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness.



-The hottest temperatures are expected in rural areas closes to the East Bay Hills as well as interior Santa Clara Valley locations like Morgan Hill, San Martin, and Gilroy.



- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Overnight: A few low clouds may brush the peninsula, otherwise clear. Expect a warm night with lows in the 50s to 60s for most areas with 70s-80s in select areas.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds/fog possible on the coast and a few high clouds passing through. Warmer (hotter) with coastal highs in the upper 60s to upper 80s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and widespread 90s to around 113ºF inland. Onshore winds will get gusty for the valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.





Extended: The heat continues on Sunday with a slight cooldown on the coast late. Then, all areas will slowly cool down during the first half of next week with an increase in low clouds.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”