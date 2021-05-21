Gusty Friday

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

An unseasonably cold weather system continues to push down the West Coast. Snow is expected for the Sierra Nevada, but precipitation chances will be minimal in our viewing area. Still, we have a chance of a shower over the Diablos Friday & Saturday and maybe some drizzle on the coast Saturday AM. Friday will likely be the coolest day with highs 5-15ºF below normal for this time of year. Then, high pressure builds back in with temperatures warming out of the weekend into next week.



FORECAST & ALERTS

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a mix of cloud levels. Cumulus clouds will build up over the interior coastal ranges with a slight chance of a shower over the Diablos in the afternoon. Cooler, with highs in the mid 50s to low 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay--and mainly 60s to low 70s inland inland. Windy at times. Low clouds increase late with some drizzle possible on north/west-facing coastal hills.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 40s-50s on the coast with mid 30s to 40s inland. Breezy at times.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning for coastal areas, then becoming partly cloudy across the entire area in the afternoon. An isolated shower or thundershower possible over the Diablo Range. Otherwise, slightly cool with coastal highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Temperatures will start heading upward on Sunday for all areas and that trend will continue through Tuesday or Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Some cooling possible after mid-week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 28th – June 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”