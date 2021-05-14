Weekend Cooling

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



A weather system will sneak down the coast Friday into Saturday. Ahead of it, we may experience enhanced drizzle into Saturday morning. There is also a very slight chance of a shower Saturday afternoon over the inland hills as the core of the system passes by. Winds will also pick up as the system slides by. Weak high pressure rebuilds next week with warming temperatures.



FORECAST



Friday: Another day of low clouds hugging the coast. The winds will shift a bit to the northwest which may mean more clearing on the north side of the bay and less on the south side during the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s on the coast and mid 60s to upper 80s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys and breezy on the coast in the afternoon and early evening. Drizzle possible again in the evening.

Overnight: Low clouds fill in around the coast and inland valleys. Patchy drizzle possible. Fog also possible in the coastal hills and inland valleys. Expect lows in the 40s-50s for most areas.



Saturday: Overcast on the coast with patchy drizzle. Cool, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Inland areas will scatter out with additional cumulus cloud development over the interior mountains in the afternoon. An isolated shower will be possible over the Diablo Range. Expect highs in the 60s to around 70ºF for inland locations. Breezy at times in the afternoon and then into the evening on the exposed coast.



Extended: Skies will begin to clear a bit Sunday into Monday. Low temperatures will get cooler and high temperatures, warmer. In fact, most of next week is looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy with fairly seasonable temperatures (60s on the coast / 70s inland).



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 21st – May 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”