Sunny New Year’s

We can dry out for a short period before more unsettled weather returns next week. A stray shower is possible tonight and New Year’s Eve but otherwise dry with sunshine for the first day of the new year! More unsettled weather by late Tuesday as another storm system will arrive. Stay tuned for details. Happy New Year! Stay safe.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

***HIGH SURF ADVISORY***

…for the norther and southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast until 10 pm Saturday

*Breaking waves of 16-19 feet can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and beach erosion possible.



Overnight: Slight chance of rain with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and upper 30s to low 40s inland.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible, especially south of Monterey Bay. Cool, with highs in the 50s.

Monday: New Year’s Day will be dry with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.



Extended: Dry conditions are expected Tuesday before the next system arrives on Wednesday. It will have light to moderate rain and probably some wind as well. Another system may follow as soon as Friday. All the while, expect seasonable to slightly cool high temperatures.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free