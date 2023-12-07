Rain Ends, Cold Begins

A trailing shortwave will push another weak frontal boundary through our area on Thursday mid-afternoon, likely including a broken line of showers. This secondary front will reinforce the cooler air mass. Winds will slowly veer back offshore Friday into Saturday with a drying air mass. Mornings will be cold and potentially frosty—especially inland—and afternoons cool to start. Some warming is expected by Sunday/Monday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a broken line of showers moving in from the northwest in the afternoon. The line may not make it to all inland valleys. Cool with gusty northwest winds at times. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



**FREEZE WARNING**

…from the National Weather Service in Monterey for the southern valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect from midnight tonight until 9AM Friday



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible.



*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Pets and livestock can be injured in these conditions. Unsheltered and sensitive people may be harmed by the cold temperatures.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Overnight: Partly cloudy skies to start, clearing to mostly clear with a few low clouds hovering over the hills. Patchy fog possible, especially in low-lying areas and around open fields. Lows will be much cooler, with low 30s to low 40s inland, low to mid 40s near the coast.



Friday: Patchy morning fog and frost, then sunny but seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy northerly winds at times.

*FREEZE WATCH*

… in effect from late Friday night through Saturday morning. For Southern valleys, and interior mountains of Monterey and San Benito Counties.



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Extended: Expect cold mornings into the weekend but slowly warming afternoons. Most areas will be coldest on Saturday morning with a good chance for a frost/freeze for inland valleys and perhaps patchy frost in coastal cities. Next week is looking mild—maybe even a bit warm—and dry. In fact, looking at the longer range models, the next couple of weeks are not looking all that wet outside of a rogue system here or there.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free