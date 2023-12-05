Wet & Wavy Wednesday

Expect warm weather on Tuesday before the next chance of rain arrives on Wednesday.

High pressure exerts its control over the region at present, but will move through quickly on Tuesday. Clouds will increase late Tuesday into Wednesday as a fast-moving cold front approaches. It will be in the process of dissipating as it arrives around mid-day on Wednesday, but rain is looking likely for cities around the Monterey Bay. Amounts and intensity will both be light and southern valleys may miss out completely.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



*Beach Hazards*

Statement from the National Weather Service in Monterey for north and west-facing beaches along the the immediate coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties in effect until 7PM



*Increased risk of sneaker waves expected.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Northwest-facing beaches are most at risk for sneaker wave threat beginning Monday afternoon as long period northwest swell moves through the coastal waters.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.



Rest of Tuesday: Warm, with temperatures in the 60s-70s. Light winds but increasing high clouds.

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

From the National Weather Service in Monterey for the north and west-facing immediate coastline of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect from 7PM this evening 4AM Thursday.



* Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Large northwest waves will peak Wednesday morning. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large turbulent shore break and strong currents.



This includes a BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT for the north side of Monterey Bay for an increased risk of sneaker waves.



Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased run- up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the water. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

Overnight: A mix of high and low clouds will be on the increase. Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Lows will be warmer, with mid 40s to low 50s near the coast. Inland, upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will remain calm. Patchy fog possible by morning.



Wednesday: Increasing clouds with rain likely around the bay by noon. A few light showers may reach the coastal mountains prior. Rain will be limited to the afternoon with partly cloudy skies for the evening. Not much will reach our southern valleys. Cooler, with highs in the 60s. Breezy southerly winds becoming more northwesterly late.



Extended: A few clouds will linger on Thursday and we’re watching for any additional rain chances. Some models do suggest some additional light precip on Thursday. High pressure will build back in but the air mass will be cooler and drier behind this system. This will lead to cold (frosty in some areas) mornings for the end of the week, but highs will remain seasonable to warm into the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free