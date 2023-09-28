Thursday Evening Forecast Preview

Warm fall weather continues on Thursday before things change for the weekend. Beginning Friday, a trough will begin to dig down the West Coast. We’ll see increasing clouds late in the day Friday ahead of this trough and maybe even a little drizzle late. By Saturday, the trough will dig down over California with showers looking more and more likely early in the day Saturday. There will be a little instability, so there is a chance of a thundershower or two as well. Temperatures will drop into the 60s for most areas and that cool-down will last into Sunday. A few more showers will be possible on Sunday before dryer weather is expected next week. High pressure then builds in next week and with some offshore wind potential, much warmer weather is then expected.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

…for Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm extended until 4PM Friday.



*Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.



… and for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos (outside of Monterey Bay) in effect until 9PM Thursday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Rest of Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 80s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 70s to upper 80s inland. Gusty north-northwesterly onshore winds at times.

Overnight: Mostly clear to start with patchy low clouds forming at the coast late this evening. Low clouds will become a bit more widespread by morning, pushing into nearby valleys. Lows will be a touch warmer at the coast, but a tad cooler inland. Expect mostly 50s, with valleys dipping into the 40s.



Friday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds late. Slightly cooler with coastal highs in the mid-60s to around 80ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid-70s to upper 80s inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds becoming more west-northwesterly late.



Extended: A weather system will bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures to the region Saturday with lingering impacts into Sunday. There is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures then trend warmer through mid-week next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free