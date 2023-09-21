Thursday Evening Forecast Preview

Smoky conditions are likely to continue around the Monterey Bay Region for the next couple of days, through the air quality will fluctuate. In the meantime, low clouds and a bit of drizzle will be possible into Thursday along with below normal temperatures. We’ll warm slowly as we head through the weekend, though highs are likely to remain slightly below normal. Next week looks interesting as we may see a weak weather system bring light rain chances to the area Tuesday.



AIR QUALITY (4PM): Moderate



Thursday: Mostly sunny and hazy. Reduced air quality. Cool with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mainly 70s inland. Breezy southwesterly onshore winds becoming windy for the valleys late.

Overnight: Patchy low clouds to start, becoming thicker and more widespread by morning. Lows will be cooler, 40s to low 50s inland. Low to mid 50s near the coast.



Friday: Partly cloudy & hazy with reduced air quality. A touch warmer with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and 70s to low 80s inland. Windy for inland valleys late in the day.



Extended: Temperatures warm slowly into and through the weekend with the potential for some light rain around Tuesday.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 28th – October 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free