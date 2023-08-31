Taste of Fall for some

Taste of fall coastal and not as hot inland. A cooling trend is underway. Our winds will be more onshore which will help bring in the cooler air. Coastal clouds will return to the coast, but inland areas will continue to see sunshine. Smoke from wildfires up north will still affect the central coast but the shift in winds will help to push any haze and smoke out of the area by the weekend. Temperatures will likely be below normal by Thursday/Friday for most areas and it’s possible we may see some coastal drizzle Friday & Saturday mornings. We’ll then warm slightly through Labor Day as a ridge to our southwest strengthens.



AIR QUALITY: Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups



Overnight: The low clouds won't take long to roll back inland near sunset. Overnight, becoming mostly cloudy with widespread cloud cover from the coast to most inland locations. Drizzle likely by morning. Lows will be in the 50s, cooler in valleys outside of the clouds with mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Patchy morning fog and clouds then gradual clearing with afternoon sunshine again. Partly cloudy conditions will remain at the coast. Staying cool with breezy northwesterly onshore winds continuing. Gusty west, and southwest winds.

Saturday: Still cool with am drizzle possible and clouds becomingpartly cloudy. Breezy.



Extended: Holiday weekend will remain slightly cool with partly cloudy skies and possible morning drizzle. We’ll warm back up a bit into Labor Day and getting warmer for the rest of next week. -------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.



