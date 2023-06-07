Wednesday Evening Forecast Preview

An area of low pressure will slowly move out of our area on Wednesday with more tranquil weather expected. The overall air mass will remain cool which will be more noticeable inland. In fact, the deep, mixed marine layer may make for mild coastal temps except around Santa Cruz. The next trough will approach from the northwest toward the end of the week without much temperature recovery inland. This trough will be drier, but looks to cut off a low to our south once again into the weekend. That may make for some rain chance at least over the inland mountains—other areas are being monitored. Overall, expect seasonable to cool temps for the next 7 days once again.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with southwesterly onshore winds. The north side of the bay will be cooler & cloudier than the south. Overall, expect highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Up-valley winds will be fairly strong in the afternoon.

Overnight: Increasing low clouds, becoming mostly cloudy overnight for most locations across the Central Coast. Fog is possible during that morning commute. Lows will be mild, mainly 50s with a few upper 40s in the mountains.



Thursday: Morning clouds, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with southwesterly onshore winds. The north side of the bay will be cooler & cloudier than the south. Overall, expect highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and 70s to around 80ºF inland. Up-valley winds will be fairly strong in the afternoon.

Extended: Friday will be similar to Thursday except for a very slight chance of a shower over the far inland mountains. That chance will actually continue on Saturday and Sunday as well. Meanwhile on the coast, expect low clouds to be a little more persistent and temperatures cooler. We’re watching the Sunday-Monday timeframe for the potential of coastal drizzle—maybe some light rain. Stay tuned.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free