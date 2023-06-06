Tuesday Evening Forecast Preview

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into Tuesday as a low-pressure system spins to our south. The atmosphere remains unstable which will keep the threat of thunderstorms in the forecast. We’ll probably get a bit of a break mid-day and with deep mixing and sunshine, we could see some coastal areas approach the 70s! A few additional showers will be possible throughout the rest of the day, especially over the inland mountains and in the south. The low will then slowly begin to move to the east on Wednesday. However, coastal temperatures will remain slightly warmer for the next few days until the marine layer can really reestablish itself. Lingering moisture may also help a few more showers develop over the inland mountains through the end of the week. By the weekend, another trough digs down the coast and some models are pointing to another cut-off low over southern California. Its trajectory won’t provide it as much moisture, but rain chances will have to be monitored.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Gusty southwesterly onshore and up-valley winds at times. Shower/thunderstorm activity returns later in the day, but mainly in the far southeast.

Overnight: An isolated shower remains possible. A few low clouds will return to the immediate coast and nearby valleys, but don't expect them to be as widespread as past mornings. High clouds will continue to push into the area, from the south, as well. Expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will be a touch cooler with mainly 50s. A few sheltered valleys, and higher elevations in the upper 40s. Winds will be breezy/ gusty at times.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers over the inland mountains. Seasonably warm on the coast with highs in the 60s-70s and slightly cool inland with highs in the 70s. Southwesterly onshore and up-valley winds in the afternoon could be gusty at times.

Extended: Thursday and perhaps Friday will be similar to Wednesday, though temps will cool a bit by Friday as the next trough approaches. Winds shift to the northwest Friday into Saturday with cooler conditions into the weekend. It would not be impossible to see some showers in the area Saturday or Sunday. Stay tuned to the forecast.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free