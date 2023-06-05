Monday Night Weather Preview

Get the rain gear ready! There will be a pattern change in our weather for the start of the work week with more clouds, cooler temperatures, and rain/thunderstorm chances across the central coast. Some areas, depending on the low-pressure track, will see thunderstorms with small hail possible and brief heavy downpours.



A low-pressure system will arrive Monday, bringing a cooldown to the inland regions through mid week. Temps will be below average climbing only into the low 60s to mid 70s. Coastal cities will not see a big change in temps, staying in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday and early Tuesday will see rain showers and thunderstorms developing across the central coast with precipitation amounts anywhere from .01 to .55 inches, with the heaviest rain in the southern Salinas Valley region.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Monday: Mostly cloudy skies and turning cooler, especially inland. Interior valleys will be 5-15 degrees cooler. Isolated and scattered showers are possible along with thunderstorm chances toward the evening. Winds will become gusty by the afternoon.

Overnight: Scattered showers, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms which could produce brief heavy downpours, small hail, and gusty winds. Expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 50s from the coast, inland. Winds across the area will remain gusty.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered rain showers and a continued chance of thunderstorms in the morning to early afternoon. Staying below average with highs staying in upper 50s to low 60s at coast, 60s and 70s inland.

Extended: Expect drier conditions with more sun than clouds inland, but daytime high temps staying below normal through the weekend along the coast and inland. Looking toward the weekend, another trough looks to dig south toward California, bringing more cooler than normal temperatures to the area. As far as more moisture, aside from our morning drizzle, stay tuned to the forecast.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free