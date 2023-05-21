Inland Cooldown

Coastal clouds and inland sunshine for the weekend. A weak ridge of high pressure will remain in charge of the region through the weekend with temperatures staying above normal inland. Next week, a trough will dig in from the north ending in a net cooldown, especially for inland areas.



AIR QUALITY: Good





Rest of Sunday: Mostly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect highs in the 60s on the coast and mostly 70s to mid 80s inland. Onshore winds breezy at the coast, becoming windy for inland valleys.



Overnight: Low clouds return, filling the coast and inland valleys. Patchy fog inland and in the coastal hills under a deep marine layer. Lows in the low 50s on the coast with mid 40s to low 50s inland.

Monday: Coastal clouds hanging around and inland sunshine with similar highs and lows. Cool along the coast in the low to mid 60’s and mid 70s to 80s in the interior regions.

Extended: Inland temps will finally fall below normal by midweek. Not much change on the coast, though mid-week next week could yield more sunshine. Very little rain chances next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 26th – June 1st calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free