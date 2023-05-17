The Sunny Side & The Cloudy Side

Ever heard the saying, “if you don’t like the weather in so and so, wait a minute?” Yeah, well, the weather isn’t going to be like that here over the next few days. We won’t see much variation day to day with a ridge dominating the West Coast. Inland areas will remain sunny and warm with valley morning fog. Coastal areas will remain socked in during the mornings with partial clearing during the afternoons. Temperatures there will be seasonable. Heading into the weekend, we’ll see a downtrend in temperatures across the board. A trough moving past next week will further cool us. No rain is in the forecast, however, outside of the occasional coastal drizzle.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Wednesday: Clearing to partly cloudy for the coast in the afternoon with clouds favoring the south and east side of the bay. Mostly sunny otherwise. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70ºF on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and low 70s to mid 90s inland. Breezy in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds will return, filling in the bay and eventually moving into the valleys before sunrise. Patchy fog and the chance of some light drizzle are possible with the low clouds in place. Lows will be near seasonable, just a touch cooler from the previous night, with mainly 50s.



Thursday: Morning clouds and fog for the coast and inland valleys, then clearing to partly cloudy for the coast in the afternoon with clouds favoring the south side of the bay. Mostly sunny otherwise. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and low 70s to low 90s inland. Onshore winds will be gusty at times on the coast and major valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Expect seasonable highs on the coast and warm highs inland for the remainder of the week with coastal low clouds and partial afternoon clearing and mostly sunny skies inland. No rain in sight for the next week or so outside of the occasional coastal drizzle.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free