Not Much To Complain About

A fairly complex weather pattern will lead to fairly tranquil weather in the coming days. Sandwiched in between a deep trough over the North Pacific and the proto-monsoonal high over the Four Corners, the air mass over us will remain warm for the next week or so. However, coastal winds will remain onshore for the most part which will keep some low cloudcover and cooler, but seasonable temperatures likely. While no rain is likely over the next seven days, it’s always possible to squeeze a little drizzle out of the marine layer stratus.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Low clouds slow to return, but will eventually move back into the bay and nearby valleys. With a slightly compressed marine layer, fog may be more likely than the previous night. Expect lows in the upper 40s to low 50s for most areas.



Tuesday: Slightly warmer and sunnier for most areas. Highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and upper 70s to mid 90s inland. Breezy on the coast early afternoon, then becoming windy in the valleys late.



Wednesday: Slightly cooler with more persistent low clouds on the coast and highs mainly in the 60s. Inland areas will remain mostly sunny with highs ranging from the 70s all the way into the low 90s.



Extended: Expect seasonable highs on the coast and warm highs inland for the remainder of the week with coastal low clouds and partial afternoon clearing and mostly sunny skies inland. No rain in sight for the next week or so outside of the occasional coastal drizzle.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free