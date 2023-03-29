Showers Continue Tonight

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



Showers taper off over night as the cold core of this week’s storm system moves off to our southwest. Some showers still may contain downpours, small hail, gusty winds, and/or lightning. We’ll remain in cool northwesterly flow into the weekend. Remnant instability may result in a few showers over the Diablo Range Thursday afternoon, then we’ll be dry for a day or two. Weak disturbances in the northwesterly flow will bring a slight chance of rain overnight Saturday into Sunday and a better chance Monday into Tuesday. The second system will have some wind with it as well. Neither look all that strong, however. All the while, highs will remain below normal for this time of year.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Showers slowly tapering off. Some may include downpours, small hail, gusty winds, and/or lightning. Lows in the 40s to upper 30s. Snow levels drop to 3,000ft.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with a mix of low, mid, and high level clouds. A few showers possible over the Diablo Range. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.



Friday: Partly cloudy and just a touch warmer. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended: The warming trend will continue on Saturday but after nightfall, a weak system will move in from the northwest which could bring some light rain to the region. A better chances comes Monday into Tuesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.