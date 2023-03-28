Showers & Storms Wednesday

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



Part 2 of our storm system arrives Wednesday as the cold core slides through. Expect isolated showers overnight ahead of it, becoming more numerous during the daylight hours. Showers become more energetic Wednesday afternoon with a chance for heavy downpours, gusty winds, lightning, and small hail. Showers will slowly taper off overnight into Thursday with only a few more possible over the hills Thursday afternoon. Then, drier but cool weather expected into the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Widespread rain ending in the south. Otherwise, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Occasionally gusty winds. Lows in the 40s for most areas, 30s up in the hills. Snow levels 3,500ft.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may have heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and small hail. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow levels down to 3kft.



Thursday: Showers taper off overnight, then partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible over the hills. Highs mainly in the 50s.



Extended: We’ll warm up a bit Friday and Saturday, but highs will remain below normal. Expect dry conditions under partly cloudy skies. A weak system passes early Sunday morning which could bring a few sprinkles. Then the next threat of rain will be on Tuesday, but it doesn’t look all that exciting at the moment.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.