Warm Enough To Cook A Turkey

A stronger ridge of high pressure will then build in for the remainder of the week sending temperatures back up again! Mornings will be cold throughout the week with frost possible inland for the next few mornings. Some AM warming will also occur by the end of the week, however. Then, we’re just watching for when the pattern will break down and let some rain back in. It could happen as early as Sunday into Monday. Keep an eye on our forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD TO MODERATE

Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies, with chilly overnight lows. Upper 30s to low 40s near the coast, mainly 30s inland. Winds light, and patchy frost possible in the valleys.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Above average temperatures expected for afternoon highs. Coastal and inland locations will be in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

*Beach Hazard Statement*

… in effect from Thursday through late Thursday night for San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.



* Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches.



* Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



* Long period northwest swell arrives early Thursday morning, with periods of around 19 to 21 seconds.



* Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Do not let pets or children unattended near the water

Extended: Temperatures will warm abruptly on Thursday with weak offshore flow and a building ridge and then hold in the warm zone into Friday. We’ll cool a bit during the weekend but stay seasonable, then it looks likely that the weather will become more active with rain possible early next week.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 1st - 7th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”