Rain Arrives Tuesday

Rain finally returns! A deep trough of low pressure will dig down the coast overnight, then a cold front will bring wind and rain on Tuesday. Showers may linger Wednesday and Thursday before things clear up, but temperatures will remain well below normal for most of the week. In fact, we’ll have to watch for some frosty mornings. Some warming expected into next weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

*Beach Hazards*

… until 11PM Monday.



*Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.



*Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents Monday morning through Monday afternoon.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible near the coast. Lows in the 40s-50s.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain from the late morning into the late afternoon, then clearing late. Rainfall amounts will be higher farther north and closer to the coast, but will remain light at best for most areas. Brief moderate rain possible with frontal passage. Highs in the upper 50s to 60s for most areas. Gusty westerly winds along the cold front in the afternoon.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly early. Cool and blustery with highs in the 50s for most areas.



Extended: A few showers may linger on Thursday with partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy conditions. If we can clear out late in the week, mornings will get very chilly with frost possible. Friday morning is most notable. Temps will warm up a bit for the weekend, however, we’re tracking another system that could bring rain on Sunday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”