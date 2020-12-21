Chilly start to the week

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 7:30pm)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story:

High pressure will weaken out of the weekend and allow a weather system to slip by on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the meantime. The Tuesday system may produce some very light rain, but major impacts are not expected. The weather then will remain tranquil into the holiday. However, the pattern will become more active starting Friday with rain possible heading into the weekend.

Monday: Sunny. Weakening high pressure and a slightly stronger sea breeze will mean cooler temperatures for most areas with coastal cities ranging in the 60s and 60s to low 70s inland. Some low cloudcover/fog possible on the south/east sides of the bay and outer Monterey Coast late.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with some coastal drizzle possible. Cooler, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Extended: Expect a brief warming trend Wednesday/Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be chilly but highs mild for this time of year. A weather system will bring the chance of rain on Friday (Christmas) and perhaps a second system on Sunday.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.