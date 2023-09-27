What Federal workers can face on the Central Coast if there is a government shutdown

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): The clock is ticking for Congress to pass spending bills to keep government agencies running.

This would mean some staff members at the Monterey Regional Airport are left waiting for answers, including TSA and Air Traffic control workers.

“Both agencies will be declared, the frontline workers will be declared essential,” said Michael La Pier, Executive Director for the Monterey Regional Airport. “They will be required to come to work, which sounds great because the system will continue to operate, but those people will be getting paid.”

Military Veteran offices have Federal workers too, but Veterans currently receiving benefits should not see issues continuing to do so.

"Veterans will receive their compensation payments,” said Jacky Murphy, Interim Director and Monterey County Veteran Services Officer for the Military & Veterans Affairs Office. “Veterans will be able to come to facilities like the Gourley clinic here in Marina and get their healthcare," said Murphy. "VA employees have been told that their paychecks and their jobs are not at stake because of this potential government shutdown.”

The Monterey Regional Airport said Federal employees will receive support from staff like what has been done in the past.

"We've been known to buy food, we've been known to take care of our own,” said Michael La Pier, Executive Director for the Monterey Regional Airport, “We consider everyone that works at the airport part of the family, and no one is going to go hungry here.”

Monterey County said social security checks will continue to be sent to seniors if there is a government shutdown, but the work to verify benefits and take new applicants will stall