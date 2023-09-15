Monterey Regional Airport gets federal funding new terminal and expanded tarmac

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Some major improvements will be happening shortly to the Monterey Regional Airport after $25 million in federal funding was given to the airport.

Amy Holly was getting ready for her flight to Denver from Monterey. As a frequent flyer, she said improvements made to the airport will only encourage more people to visit.

"Allow more tourism to come in, and as well, people to come in and out to travel for work, business like I am today," said Holly. "I think it's a great opportunity and I'm excited to see what else is brought to the airport."

The $25 million of federal funding will help to expand its tarmac and build a new terminal. The airport said where that terminal will be placed and whether or not it could bring additional flights is still unknown.

"But we are continuing to work, the staff, board of directors, and staff here are working all the time to try to enhance more flights in and out of our community," said Chris Chidlaw, Spokesperson for the Monterey Regional Airport "The airport is a huge economic driver."

Monterey Regional Airport leaders said they hope the projects can also bring more jobs.

"It's very important like I said, the board of directors, management, and staff get as many as these jobs to build this new terminal," said Chris Chidlaw, Spokesperson for the Monterey Regional Airport

U.S. Congressman Jimmy Panetta thinks this was a huge win for the Monterey Regional Airport and said in a statement.

"This type of federal investment in our airport’s safety and passenger experience is crucial to the economic growth, connectivity, and future of our community."

Monterey Regional Airport leaders said the architectures are sketching the plans for the new terminal—and it might be ready in a of couple years.