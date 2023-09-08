Monterey County DA’s Office backs California ballot proposal to crack down on fentanyl dealers

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): A 2024 proposed ballot initiative in California called Alexandra's law that would crack down on fentanyl dealers.

The proposal would give the same notice those convicted of drunk driving get in court, warning them they could face murder charges if they do it again. Lisa Marquez, a Gilroy mother, lost her only child Fernando Sanchez from a fentanyl overdose.

Since then, she's been fighting for change. Marquez is pushing for the 2024 proposed ballot measure—that would target fentanyl dealers.

"We need to start thinking of different ways to really fight this fentanyl,” said Marquez. “It's taking on a whole generation."

The proposal also sets a 10-12-year prison sentence for drug dealers whose drugs end up killing someone.

Marquez has gone to the capital—to fight for Alexandra’s law to be passed, but it hasn't gone anywhere.

"They're way too concerned about overcrowding jails and they say we can't arrest our way out of this," said Marquez.

California's lawmakers have blocked Alexandra's law, but the Monterey County District Attorney’s office thinks something needs to be done.

"The number of fentanyl deaths is rising exponentially all over the state," said Chief Assistant, Monterey County District Attorney's Office, Berkley Brannon said."Here in Monterey County as well."

And for that reason, the D.A.'s office said the 2024 proposed ballot measure will be a great first step.

"Alexandra's law will be a real deterrent to dealing fentanyl.” Chief Assistant, for the Monterey County District Attorney's office, Brannon said.

Brannon said people used to go to prison for selling drugs but the California State Legislature changed that law. Drug dealers who get caught only go to county jail and can face up to 3 years.

According to the California Overdose Surveillance Dashboard, deaths related to fentanyl began to rise exponentially around 2019.