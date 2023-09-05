FAA lifts ground stop affecting nationwide United Airlines flights

Originally Published: 05 SEP 23 13:33 ETUpdated: 05 SEP 23 14:51 ETBy Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — The FAA has lifted a ground stop affecting United flights nationwide.

United Airlines delayed all flights nationwide due to an “equipment outage,” according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

In an update, the FAA alert said the “ground stop is cancelled.”

“We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible,” United Airlines posted on social media.

The ground stop lasted a little over an hour and delayed hundreds of flights. But the tracking site FlightAware shows only 14 United flights were canceled on Tuesday.

