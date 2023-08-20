Skip to Content
Single vehicle crash sends two people to a local hospital

CAL FIRE BEU
12:53 PM
CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU says that two passengers were transferred to a local hospital after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:58 a.m. on Sunday morning on Highway 1 and Sonoma Lane.

CAL FIRE BEU says they had to extract both passengers from a Black Chevy Camaro. There is no word on their condition at this time.

CAL FIRE says that they would like to remind everyone to please enjoy car week safely and responsibly.

