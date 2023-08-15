Castle Rock State Park expands by over 200 acres

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California State Parks and the Sempervirens Fund, California's first land trust announced the permanent expansion of Castle Rock State Park after six properties were acquired.

The properties were purchased for a combined $4.21 million. An additional $12 million was invested by the Sempervirens Fund to construct the park's Robert C. Kirkwood entrance and facilities, and stewardship and restoration programs throughout the old-growth and second-growth redwood forests and the San Lorenzo watershed properties in the new southern terminus of the park.

This is the first expansion in the Santa Cruz Park District since 2011.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with the Sempervirens Fund in order to expand what’s already an amazing park and make even more of this beautiful redwood forest available to the people of California,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “California State Parks will continue to protect and preserve these incredible landscapes for the benefit of future generations and the health of the natural systems that sustain us.”

The read the properties purchased click here.