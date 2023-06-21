Skip to Content
Forward progress on Highway 101 vegetation fire near Greenfield stopped

Vegetation fire on the 700 block of El Camino Real
Greenfield Police
Vegetation fire on the 700 block of El Camino Real
By
Updated
today at 3:30 PM
Published 12:32 PM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Update June 21, 2023, at 3:27 p.m.- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said forward progress has stopped.

The aircraft assigned has been released. Fire crews are continuing to work in the area to fully contain the fire.

A brush fire in Greenfield was affecting travel on Highway 101 on Wednesday afternoon.

Greenfield Police said that the vegetation fire is on the 700 block of El Camino Real. Officers said that all lanes on Southbound Highway 101 have been reopened after being shut down due to the low visibility caused by the smoke.

All lanes on Northbound Highway 101 reopened around noon after being shut down to the low visibility caused by the smoke. Emergency personnel are still on the scene.

This story will continue to be updated.

