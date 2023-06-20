Skip to Content
Missing 7-year-old last seen in Aptos found safe

By
today at 2:04 PM
Published 1:45 PM

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JUNE 20, 2023 AT 2:03 PM- The missing 7-year-old was found safe, per the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 7-year-old kid last seen at Twin Lakes Church in Aptos around 8:45 a.m.

Marcus was last seen wearing a yellow Cruz Kids shirt, a red undershirt and a black hoodie. He also has a black cast on his right arm, said the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 831-471-1121.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

