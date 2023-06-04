California to send $95 million for undocumented flooding victims which includes all three Central Coast counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom's office confirmed that California will be sending $95 million to undocumented flood victims who were impacted by the winter storms.

In March, Newsom promised that undocumented flood victims would be getting aid during a press conference in Pajaro. The program is called The Storm Assistance for Immigrants Project which will be available to most counties in June. The program will be available until May 31, 2024 or until all funds have been expended.

According to the California Department of Social Services, the program will help out undocumented flood victims who are not eligible for FEMA assistance in counties that fell under President Biden's Major Disaster Declaration in January and April.

"The goal of this program is to help people with the recovery process by providing funding for food, shelter, and basic needs," Scott Murray, who is the spokesperson for the California Department of Social Services. "Ensuring support for all Californians impacted by the storms, regardless of immigration status, strengthens the resiliency of affected communities and puts everyone on the road to economic recovery.”

Funds will be provided by through pre-loaded debit cards or a check to the applicants in person through nonprofit organizations selected by Gov. Newsom's Administration.

There are two nonprofit organizations that will help distribute funds throughout the Central Coast. Those organizations are Catholic Charites Diocese of Monterey and Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County.

Individuals that will be eligible for this program will receive a $1,500 payment and children (under 18-years-old) will receive $500. Each household could receive a maximum of $4,500.

Assistance will be provided on a first come, first-serve basis for eligible households and individuals. The funding is limited and storm relief services plus assistance are not guaranteed.

To be eligible for the assistance, an individual must be able to provide information that they lived and/or worked in an impacted county; are 18 years and older; are not eligible for federal disaster assistance; and have experienced a hardship resulting from the storms that occurred in December 2022 through April 2023.

The selected nonprofit groups will be conducting in-person interviews with eligible applicants and provide the funds to you in-person to minimize the risk of fraud. The intake questions will request evidence of hardship, inquire about prior services, and confirm ineligibility for federal assistance.

Murray said that applicants may only seek assistance with the nonprofit organizations that are assigned to their county of residency or county in which they were employed or formerly resided.

Individuals interested in applying for assistance should contact the nonprofit organizations listed for their respective counties.

To see if you are eligible for the assistance click here.