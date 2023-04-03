Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration, federal aid coming to Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties

WASHINGTON (KION-TV)- President Joe Biden has officially signed a major disaster declaration on Tuesday night that will help the community of Pajaro.

This comes after County of Monterey officials and California Governor Gavin Newsom requested the Biden Administration for federal aid on March 28.

Federal Emergency Management Agency workers and assistance will now be deployed to help the community of Pajaro as well as residents in Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties that were affected by severe winter storms and landslides from Feb. 21, 2023 to now.

Some of the federal assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of these winter storms.

Other counties in California that are received this declaration as well including Calaveras, Kern, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Tularie and Tuolumne.

The Biden Administration says the funding will help local governments with ongoing emergency response costs and help reduce the risks of future disasters from occurring.