Woman dead, 3 severely injured, after head-on crash on North Davis in Salinas

By
Published 12:11 AM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said a head-on crash resulted in at least one person dying and three people being severely injured and taken to Natvidad Saturday night.

The crash happened on North Davis Road outside the Hacienda Mexican Grill.

Police said the person who died was a woman, but said they could not reveal anything else about the identities of the victims.

This is an active investigation. Police believe alcohol or drugs could have played a factor in this crash.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

