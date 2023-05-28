33-year-old woman dead, three injured in DUI crash on North Davis Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MAY 28, 2023 AT 10:19 AM- Salinas Police confirmed that a 33-year-old woman has died and three others are injured after a reported DUI crash took place on Saturday night on North Davis Road.

Officers said that the crash happened around 9:44 p.m., in front of the Hacienda Mexican Grill. Officers said that an 16-year-old male drunk driver was driving a silver BMW with a 31-year-old adult passenger inside the car with him.

The 16-year-old male driver lost control of the car and crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a white Dodge Journey.

A 33-year-old woman passenger was killed while the 44-year-old driver of the Dodge Journey was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died in the crash as 33-year-old Maria Viurquez-Benavidez of Salinas.

The 16-year-old male driver and the 31-year-old passenger inside the BMW both suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Police said that the 16-year-old's blood alcohol limit was twice the legal limit. This is still an active investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this crash, you are asked to contact Salinas Police.

Woman dead, 3 severely injured, after head-on crash on North Davis in Salinas

Salinas Police said a head-on crash resulted in at least one person dying and three people being severely injured and taken to Natvidad Medical Center on Saturday night.

The crash happened on North Davis Road outside the Hacienda Mexican Grill.

Police said the person who died was a woman, but said they could not reveal anything else about the identities of the victims.

This is an active investigation. Police believe alcohol or drugs could have played a factor in this crash.