Monterey Bay F.C. to face LAFC in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The road to U.S. Open Cup glory will get tougher for Monterey Bay F.C.

During Thursday's draw, The Union will be hosting the defending MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club in the Round of 32 match at Cardinale Stadium.

The game will either take place on May 8th or 9th. The Union are coming off a historic 1-0 upset victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday in the third round matchup.

Forward Christian Volesky was able to score off a Quakes giveaway in the first half for the only goal of the match.

LAFC has been busy of late as they just played the Philadelphia Union in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday night. LAFC was able to tie with Philadelphia in a 1-1 draw.

Led by superstar striker Carlos Vela, LAFC, (5-0-3, 18 points) currently sits in third place of the Western Conference as they look to win their second straight MLS Cup.

The Crisp and Kelp, (3-2-2, 11 points) will continue their busy stretch as they will return to Cardinale Stadium. They will be hosting Rio Grand Valley F.C. ,(1-3-2, 6 points) at 7 p.m. The game will be on Central Coast CW.