Monterey Bay F.C. advances in U.S. Open Cup play after defeating San Jose Earthquakes 1-0

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A close match between two California teams in the U.S. Open Cup ended with a huge win for Monterey Bay F.C. at home.

USL Championship Player of the Week, Christian Volesky, played hero once again after scoring on a giveaway by the Quakes in the first half.

The score would hold after some close calls on both ends of the pitch. The Earthquakes had the better of the chances with 14 shots total, however only 4 were on net.

Possession also went the Quakes, but the Crisp and Kelp made the most of the opportunities, advancing to the 4th round for the first time in the team's short history.

The next question is who they play next as the 4th round drawing is scheduled for Thursday.