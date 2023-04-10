Do Not Drink Order canceled for Sunny Mesa Water System

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, The Sunny Mesa Water System in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board and Monterey County Health Department has canceled the do not drink order.

This comes after the do not drink order was lifted for the Pajaro Water System on April 7.

Monterey County health officials said customers were notified of unsafe water on March 12 . County officials have been hauling water from a California Department of Public Health-licensed water hauler, Sala Brothers Water Trucking, to provide uninterrupted water supply.

County health officials have inspected their facilities, repaired equipment and flushed the water in the source and distribution system.

Health officials also have collected multiple bacteriological samples from the source and the distribution system, all showing absence of bacteria. They have tested the source and two distribution sites for general mineral quality, disinfection byproducts and volatile organic compounds.

The Iron and manganese levels exceed the secondary drinking standards. County Health officials reiterated that secondary standards are not health related and that these standards are set on the aesthetic concerns of the water.

The results of all samples verify that the water quality meets applicable drinking water standards except for the iron and Manganese which are elevated and will be closely monitored.

Customers who are interested in viewing the testing results can click here.