Do not drink water notice canceled for Pajaro

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro Water System and the State Water Resources Control Board in Monterey County Health Department announced Friday that the notice not to drink tap water in Pajaro is lifted.

On March 25, water was restored in the area, but residents were advised not to drink or try to purify the water themselves. Test results indicate that the water quality is back to normal, and it is no longer necessary to drink bottled water.

According to the Pajaro Water System, facilities have been cleaned, repaired, and affected equipment has been replaced.

Water was tested for bacteria, and the results came back negative. Two distribution sites were checked for general mineral quality, general physical quality, inorganic contaminants, synthetic organic compounds, volatile organic compounds, radiological contaminants, and disinfection byproducts, per the Pajaro Water System.

All results showed water quality met applicable standards for drinking.

To see the results, click here.