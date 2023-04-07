Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:29 PM

Do not drink water notice canceled for Pajaro

MGN

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro Water System and the State Water Resources Control Board in Monterey County Health Department announced Friday that the notice not to drink tap water in Pajaro is lifted.

On March 25, water was restored in the area, but residents were advised not to drink or try to purify the water themselves. Test results indicate that the water quality is back to normal, and it is no longer necessary to drink bottled water.

According to the Pajaro Water System, facilities have been cleaned, repaired, and affected equipment has been replaced.

Water was tested for bacteria, and the results came back negative. Two distribution sites were checked for general mineral quality, general physical quality, inorganic contaminants, synthetic organic compounds, volatile organic compounds, radiological contaminants, and disinfection byproducts, per the Pajaro Water System.

All results showed water quality met applicable standards for drinking.

To see the results, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content