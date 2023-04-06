Taylor Farms to reopen Abbott Street food service facility at end of April

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- After a devastating fire destroyed a Taylor Farms food service facility almost a year ago, they will re-open their foodservice facility on Abbott Street at the end of April.

The fire originated from a welding project that was taking place at the time. There were no reported injuries but Salinas Fire deemed the building to be a total loss.

Mark Borman is the president of Taylor Farms California. He expressed his gratitude when he talked about how many people were involved in completing the rebuild.

"51 weeks ago, we were standing in the parking lot watching this facility burn down," Borman said. "And with the help of the community, we’ve been able to put this plant back together on time for our seasonal move up from Yuma, Arizona and restore over 1000 jobs back into our old home.”

Despite the facility being closed for a year, Taylor Farms were able to keep everyone working who worked at the facility.

“We were able to keep everybody working, we were able to keep our customers supplied through this whole process." Borman said. "Now back into our new old home, were going to be able to pick up capacity and put all those jobs back in place."