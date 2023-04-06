SPCA Monterey County to provide pet food for flood victims

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The SPCA Monterey County will be at Pajaro Middle School on Friday to distribute pet food for people who were affected by recent floods in the area.

The SPCA will be at the middle school from 10 a.m. to noon. They will be distributing food for dogs, cats, birds, chickens, and small pets. The middle school's address is 250 Salinas Road in Pajaro.

SPCA Monterey County cared for more than 250 pets evacuated during the recent floods in Monterey County.

If people cannot make it to Pajaro Middle School, you can help in these ways.