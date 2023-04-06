Skip to Content
Highway 198 closed east of San Lucas due to slip of roadway, evacuation warnings issued

Caltrans District 5

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that Highway 198 is closed 20 miles east of Highway 101 at San Lucas due to a slip out of the roadway on Thursday.

"This closure is in addition to an ongoing closure of Highway198 in Fresno County, six miles east of this location," said Caltrans.

Crews are currently assessing road conditions, and updates will be coming in the next few days. There is no estimate for reopening the road, said Caltrans.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for areas east of the Mustang Grade Summit at Highway 198 (Mile Marker 18.5) and its tributary roads to the Fresno County line effective immediately and until further notice. 198 Westbound will be open until sunset today, Thursday, April 6th, 2023 as an evacuation route. 

Caltrans and CHP will issue a full road closure until further notice at sunset today for the impacted areas of Highway 198 due to extensive embankment erosion.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office
Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

