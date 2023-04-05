Two dogs found abandoned in Carmel Valley rescued, $1,000 reward offered for information

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County says it is offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a person or persons responsible for abandoning two young dogs in Carmel Valley.

The shelter said the two dogs, both Lab/terrier mixes, were found roaming on a private drive off East Carmel Valley Raod last week.

A resident on the property said they heard a vehicle idle for some time and then drive away. The person then contacted SPCA for assistance in helping the dogs.

The two dogs, Dexter and Dudley, were found lightly thin, dirty, and matted, and Dudley was limping slightly on his right front leg, said SPCA Monterey County. SPCA veterinarians found a minor soft tissue injury that will heal in time.

Both dogs are being cared for by the SCPA staff.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call SPCA at 831-373-2631. If caught, the owners could be charged with wilful abandonment of animals and permitting animals to go without care, said SPCA.