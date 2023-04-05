Housing Law, Rights & Responsibilities workshops will be held for Pajaro flood victims

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- As people are looking to return home, some Pajaro residents lack transportation or sources of income after floods leaving them unable to pay for housing.

Community Bridges has set up a series of community workshops to teach residents and landlords about their legal rights during these hard times. These meetings will be held at the Ramsay Park Family Center at 1301 Main Street in Watsonville.

A workshop will be held via Zoom or in person on April 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. This will be landlords-focused, but tenants are welcome to come (Join in person or by Zoom at bit.ly/3JZkzZo Meeting ID: 89220370420).

The meetings on April 13 and April 20 will be for tenants and landlords and serve as "medication clinics." So renters can reach agreements with their landlords.

For more information, please contact Silvia at 831-724-2997 ext. 213