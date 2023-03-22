Tuesday’s storm left thousands of families in Santa Cruz County with no power 

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- Fallen trees and power lines on the roadways trapped some people in the Santa Cruz mountains Tuesday evening.

Many families in Ben Lomond said they'd never seen anything like this.

"We've never had anything like this in the 13 years we've been living here," said a woman who wanted to remain anonymous. "There are so many trees down, kids are stuck at school, and there is no way my husband can get home from Santa Cruz."

Other people spent their day sitting inside their cars for hours because of the road closures.

"We were just able to sit and every time the cars would go forward I would turn my car back on, move forward. and then turn it back off and sit some more," said Jessica Horton, who lives in Ben Lomond.

PG&E said they have dozens of tree crews in the Santa Cruz mountains working to remove trees.

Caltrans also responded to over two dozen reports of downed trees and wires across the roadways on highway 9. This had people like Horton worried.

"A little bit stressed with no power, no Wi-Fi for exams," said Horton.

Caltrans said in a statement, that they had multiple closures on highway 9 due to downed trees. They also said that PG&E assesses any downed trees with an electric wire.

Once they clear that up, Caltrans can help by cleaning up the roads. Caltrans said that there continue to be multiple locations of downed trees with wires north of Highway 9 and the intersection of lower highway 36.

They also said that they would continue to work with PG&E on clearing up the roads as quickly as possible.