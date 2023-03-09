Skip to Content
Evacuation warnings issued for San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Benito County has issued flood watches for a few areas in the county.

A flood watch is issued for Lovers Lane, Frazier Lake and the San Felipe Area.

An Evacuation Center will also be opened starting today at 5 p.m. at the Hollister Migrant Housing Center, 3235 Southside Road. People are urged to call 9-1-1 in case of threatening emergencies.

Commuters should allow themselves to and from work. Road and highway flooding is likely warns the county.

 "Do not pass through Road Closed areas. Wipers On, Headlights On," warns the county.
 

