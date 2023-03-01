Neighbors express mixed feelings on West Cliff Drive project

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- People walking along West Cliff Drive will be able to see what the City of Santa Cruz is doing.

Barricades have been placed to block drivers and pedestrians from leftover debris and eroding streets from the recent storms. According to Transportation Manager for the City of Santa Cruz Matt Starkey, these blockades do come with a downside.

"That has unfortunately created some extra traffic in the neighborhoods, which is not too surprising when you close one road," Starkey said. "Cars are going to find the next one to use."

The neighborhoods impacted by this traffic detour have had mixed reactions. Sheila Vaidya, who lives close to West Cliff, says things have changed with this new project.

"So Pelton is going left and right in every which way, and people are trying to run across it as fast as they can. It's got speed bumps," Vaidya said. "So you hear people stopping, you know, abruptly and coming to a screeching halt here and there. It's just there's more chaos in the street."

Both sides understand the project's goal and want to ensure everyone involved is happy with the outcome.

"So there's a catch 22 is right," Vaidya said. "We have to somehow manage the traffic beat, keep people calm, and at the same time Band-Aid it sufficiently that we can handle the next storm."

"The residents I've been talking to understand why this has happened," Starkey said. "It's pretty clear when they're on the road, and people can't drive on it, and they're, you know, they're concerned about the extra traffic on their streets that has been caused by that."

The city also says dialogue with neighbors has been productive. Santa Cruz will consider their opinions as it moves forward, making changes to the area.

The city also says all the information they gather from this project will be returned to the city council in May for more evaluation.