From Fenway to Lambeau: The oldest sports venue in each state with major league teams
ladyphoto89 // Shutterstock
View of Empty Fenway Park
You Touch Pix of EuToch // Shutterstock
Arizona: Footprint Center
Arena with parked nearby trailers
Emma_Griffiths // Shutterstock
California: Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium with downtown LA in the background
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
Colorado: Coors Field
Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
Maddie Meyer // Getty Images
Connecticut: Mohegan Sun Arena
A general view of Mohegan Sun Arena during WNBA Finals
DCStockPhotography // Shutterstock
District of Columbia: Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena sign at entrance to stadium
YES Market Media // Shutterstock
Florida: Hard Rock Stadium
Aerial view of Hard Rock Stadium
Erik Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Georgia: State Farm Arena
View of the State Farm Arena in the city of Atlanta
Hendrickson Photography // Shutterstock
Illinois: Wrigley Field
The exterior of Wrigley Field stadium
Dylan Buell // Getty Images
Indiana: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
A general view at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kansas: Children’s Mercy Park
Interior of Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City
Joe Robbins/ISI Photos // Getty Images
Kentucky: Lynn Family Stadium
Interior of Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky
William A. Morgan // Shutterstock
Louisiana: Caesars Superdome
Superdome with parking lot and hint of the skyline
Amy Roswurm // Shutterstock
Maryland: Camden Yards
Orioles Park at Camden Yards
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
Massachusetts: Fenway Park
Aerial image of Fenway Park sports stadium
nyker // Shutterstock
Michigan: Comerica Park
Comerica Park with tiger statues
Wayne Kryduba // Getty Images
Minnesota: Target Center
An exterior general view of Target Field's Metropolitan Club
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Missouri: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Exterior view of Arrowhead Stadium
Ethan Miller // Getty Images
Nevada: Michelob Ultra Arena
Players stand on the court before a game at Michelob ULTRA Arena
Benjamin Clapp // Shutterstock
New Jersey: Prudential Center
View of Prudential Center arena in downtown Newark
S-F // Shutterstock
New York: Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden in New York City
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
North Carolina: Bank of America Stadium
Exterior view of Bank of America Stadium
Diamond Images // Getty Images
Ohio: Progressive Field
A general view of Progressive Field
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
Oklahoma: Paycom Center
Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City
ARTYOORAN // Shutterstock
Oregon: Providence Park
Providence Park in Portland
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania: Wells Fargo Center
The view of Wells Fargo Center from Interstate 95 South
4kclips // Shutterstock
Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
Stephanie A Sellers // Shutterstock
Texas: Minute Maid Park
View of Minute Maid Ballpark
University of College // Shutterstock
Utah: Vivint Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena with Utah Jazz Note
Scott Taetsch // Getty Images
Virginia: Segra Field
Steph Chambers // Getty Images
Washington: Climate Pledge Arena
General view of Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
Wisconsin: Lambeau Field
Exterior of historic Lambeau Field
