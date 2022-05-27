Players with the most 40-plus point games in the NBA Finals
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers attempts a layup
#8. 6 players tied with 2 games in which they scored 40+ points
Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket
#6. Giannis Antetokounmpo (tie)
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot
#6. Rick Barry (tie)
Rick Barry on the ground after an ankle injury
#5. Elgin Baylor
Elgin Baylor tries to maneuver the ball around Bob Cousy of the Boston Celtics
#4. Shaquille O’Neal
Shaquille O’Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw
#3. Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan drives toward the basket past Jeff Hornacek
#2. LeBron James
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during a game
#1. Jerry West
Jerry West is guarded closely as he goes in for a layup
