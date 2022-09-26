Skip to Content
Biden to host French President Macron at White House for first state dinner

<i>Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>President Joe Biden (left) is scheduled to host his first state dinner at the White House for French President Emmanuel Macron on December 1. President Macron is pictured here greeting President Biden in Rome in October of 2021.
By Jim Acosta, CNN

President Joe Biden is scheduled to host his first state dinner at the White House for French President Emmanuel Macron on December 1, a source familiar with the planning told CNN.

Biden is holding his first state dinner later on in his term than previous presidents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The White House is expected to announce the event later on Monday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

